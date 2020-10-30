By Trend

Representatives of the Azerbaijani community living in Switzerland held a peaceful rally in front of the Palace of Nations in Geneva to protest against the Armenian provocation and the heavy artillery fire by the occupying Armenian army to the cities and regions of Azerbaijan far from the frontline, Trend reports.

The protest was organized by the Cultural Center of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland, the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Switzerland, and the “Friends of Azerbaijan” Society, was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani community, members of the Azerbaijan-Italia Youth Association, and Azerbaijani youth living in France. After the performing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, the head of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland, Gasim Nasirov, spoke about the bloody crimes and terrorist acts committed by the occupying Armenian army in Azerbaijan.

Our compatriots laid flowers in front of the pictures of the victims of terror and expressed their deep regret over the deaths of civilians, especially children, in Ganja and Barda.

Our compatriots, holding placards with slogans such as "Stop Armenian occupation!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "We say no to terrorism!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop supporting the occupying state!" at the rally, once again drew the public's attention to the non-implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and called on the international community and organizations to put an end to Armenian terror and support Azerbaijan's just position.

