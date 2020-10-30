By Trend

Grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, Armenia, along with rocket and artillery shelling of densely populated Azerbaijani settlements, civilian objects, multi-storey and private houses, farms, continues environmental terror, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Emergencies.

Since this morning, the forest area in the Gokgol region, where a fire occurred yesterday due to artillery fire from the Armenian Armed Forces, was again subjected to shelling from artillery pieces, which led to fires.

Also, in connection with the artillery shelling, a fire broke out in the forest zone of the Goranboy region.

The relevant forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the place, measures to extinguish the fires continue.

More information will be provided later.

