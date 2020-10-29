By Trend

Armenia is hostile to the entire Islamic world, well-known Algerian analyst and researcher Abdullah Al-Rafi told Trend.

Despite the fact that the Armenian authorities don’t openly declare this, all actions of Yerevan show that there is a strong hostile attitude in this country against the entire Islamic world, stressed the analyst.

“We see the manifestation of Armenia's hostile attitude towards Islam and the entire Islamic world in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan. In almost all the occupied lands, evidence of the heritage of Islamic culture - mosques, mausoleums, and ancient cultural monuments - have been savagely destroyed,” said Al-Rafi.

He noted that Armenia, supporting the Islamophobic statements of France’s President Emmanuel Macron, once again proved its hostility towards Islam.

“Armenia acts on the principle "the enemy of my enemy is my friend, the friend of my friend is my friend". Yerevan understands perfectly well that even if not all Muslim countries express support for Azerbaijan, Muslims, in general, are on the side of Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to the expert, Armenia perceives Muslim solidarity as a threat to Yerevan and considers itself a springboard for crusades in the region.

“Currently, the Turkish president acts as the protector of all Muslims, which, of course, greatly irritates the Armenian authorities, which are hostile to the Turks and Muslims. Turkey's political support for Azerbaijan is quite understandable since it is one nation,” Al-Rafi said.

