Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia fired at Azerbaijani military positions and peaceful settlements from various directions, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Attempted attacks by the forces were resolutely suppressed several times during the day on October 28. Suffering significant losses both in military equipment and in manpower, they retreated.

As a result of the retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani army, the deputy commander of the 1st regiment of the combined arms army, Colonel Artur Sargsyan, and the chief of communications of the 18th motorized rifle division, Major Aram Gazaryan, were killed.

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel B.Aseryan, commander of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment Hunan Ayrumyan, and deputy commander of the 3rd battalion of the 5th mountain rifle regiment Roman Tunyan went missing.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

