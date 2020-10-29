By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi have discussed the border security, Armenia’s recent missile attacks and ceasefire violations, Azertag reported on 29 October.

Welcoming the delegation led by Iran’s deputy foreign minister in Baku, Aliyev hailed the full restoration of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border following the Azerbaijani army's counteroffensive operations.

“I can say with satisfaction that the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border has been fully restored. I have congratulated the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. I have ordered our border service to create the entire security infrastructure of this border as soon as possible. This work has already begun. As is the case in other directions of the Iranian-Azerbaijani border, this direction will be the border of friendship and brotherhood,” Aliyev said at the meeting.

The president recalled that an Iran-Azerbaijan agreement was signed on the Khudafarin and Maiden Tower hydro junctions and reservoirs a few years ago.

“As you know, I have now instructed the government to set up a working group. I would kindly ask Iran to set up a relevant body to discuss these issues as soon as possible and agree on the joint operation of this facility,” he added.

President Aliyev also commented on Armenia’s missile attacks on Barda city of Azerbaijan on 28 October.

“Armenia's cowardly attacks have targeted our civilians. A few hours ago, several rockets were fired at Barda, killing 21 civilians and injuring more than 70. The death toll may rise further. Armenia struck Barda yesterday too [27 October], targeting civilians again. The strike killed four people, including a seven-year-old girl. Armenia, which cannot confront us on the battlefield, wants to strike us with such immoral steps, to stop us. But it will not succeed,” he said.

The president stressed that Armenia had violated all three ceasefire agreements earlier reached. Aliyev said that although Armenia destroyed Azerbaijani graves, historical sites and a large number of buildings nothing will stop Azerbaijan.

Concluding his speech, Aliyev expressed confidence that bilateral ties will further develop successfully.

Iran condemns Armenian occupation

In turn, Seyyed Abbas Araqchi delivered his condolences over civilian casualties in Barda.

“You are well aware that the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani territories from the very beginning and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I owe it to myself to congratulate you on the recent victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the battlefield and the liberation of a part of the occupied territories. I bow before all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path,” he said.

He conveyed the Iranian president's warm greetings to Aliyev.

