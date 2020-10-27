By Trend

Azerbaijan's military operation to liberate the occupied territories will go down in the history of wars, Russian political expert, journalist, TV presenter, and public figure Maxim Shevchenko wrote in his Facebook profile, Trend reports on October 27.

In this post, he appreciated the success of the Azerbaijani army and its victories in armed clashes with the Armenian army in Karabakh.

"The Azerbaijani army is approaching Lachin. The resistance of the Armenian troops is almost impossible. This military operation will go down in the history of wars," he noted.

The journalist has repeatedly expressed his support to Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

