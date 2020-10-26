By Trend

Ethnic Russian Soldier Solnsev Dmitriy, died in the battle to liberate Azerbaijani lands from Armenia's occupation, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted, Trend reports.

"Brave Son of Azerbaijan -Soldier Solnsev Dmitriy Aleksandrovich, died in the battle to liberate our lands from Armenia's occupation. He was 25 years old. As ethnic Russian he was proud citizen of multicultural Azerbaijan.

Rest in Peace Dear Dmitriy!," he wrote.

