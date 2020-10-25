By Trend

Over the past day, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have expanded the area of the liberated territories from the Armenian occupation, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at today's briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

He noted that the ammunition of the Armenian units is running out.

"Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces control the combat situation. Our Air Force is targeting the military infrastructure of Armenian troops. The Azerbaijani army destroying the Armenian Armed Forces on the ground and in the air," he said.

