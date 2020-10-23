By Trend

An Armenian soldier, captured during the successful operations done by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to liberate the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, admitted that Kurdish mercenaries are fighting against the Azerbaijani army as part of the Armenian troops, Trend reports.

The captured Albert Mikaelyan was born in 2001 in the city of Artik, Shirak region of Armenia. He was drafted into military service on December 19, 2019, and took a recruit course in Gyumri for six months.

“After I learned how to use an anti-tank missile system in the rank of junior sergeant, I was sent to a military unit in Martuni city, served in an anti-tank platoon. We regularly participated in military exercises. In the military unit, along with conscripts and extra-conscripts, there were also mercenaries of Kurdish origin, a total of 1,500 people,” Mikaelyan said.

The captured soldier also said that these mercenaries were receiving $600 a month and spoke only in their own language. Groups of mercenaries of 10-15 people were familiarizing themselves with the area and preparing for battles.

