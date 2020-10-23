By Ayya Lmahamad

Azersu OJSC and Melioration and Water Industry OJSC have appealed to international organizations due to Armenia's shooting at Azerbaijani civilians and settlements in gross violation of international and humanitarian.

The appeal states that since September 27, Armenian armed forces have been regularly shelling the cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, Aghjabadi, Beylagan, Goradiz, as well as villages and settlements located on the frontline. As a result of the use of heavy artillery, ballistic missiles and prohibited cluster shells by Armenian armed forces, 63 civilians were killed, 292 wounded, and 386 civilian objects, 90 multi-apartment buildings, 1,981 houses were severely damaged.

It was stated that in order to prevent Armenian military aggression and ensure security of densely populated areas, the Azerbaijan Armed Forces take relevant measures within the framework of the right to self-defense and in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

Moreover, it was underlined that as a result of shelling of settlements by Armenian armed forces, there were difficulties with water supply to towns and villages, as hydraulic structures, reservoirs, artesian wells and distribution networks were damaged in some settlements.

The appeal stressed that Armenia’s occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions poses a serious threat to regional peace and security, and called on the world community and international organizations to condemn Armenia’s aggressive policies and provocative actions.

The appeal was addressed to the members of the Board of the World Water Council and the leaders of organizations represented in the council. In addition, Azersu OJSC informed the International Water Resources Association, Global Water Management Group, Regional Center on Urban Water Management, French company Suez Group and Department of Water Resources of Budapest, as well as foreign experts cooperating with the scientists of the company about the latest Armenian provocations towards Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

