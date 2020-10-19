By Trend

Turkey is always close to the Azerbaijani brothers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark at a conference of the Shyrnak organization of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by him.

Strongly condemning the inactivity of the OSCE Minsk Group, Erdogan said "Azerbaijani brothers are fighting for the liberation of the occupied lands. This is their rightful cause. I believe that the occupied lands will be liberated from the Armenian occupation,”

“Despite the announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire for the second time, Armenia again attacked Azerbaijan. Europe is still silent, but Turkey will not be silent. We are for justice and with those who are right,” said Erdogan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz