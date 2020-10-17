By Trend

An online meeting of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) was held, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the meeting, members of the Armenian community voiced unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan.

Speaking after the Armenian MPs', Head of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev cited facts that silenced the Armenians.

The head of the community informed the European parliamentarians about the facts of the shelling of the civilian population of Azerbaijan's Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces and the destruction of buildings in the city center, as well as the facts of the murder of civilians who participated in the funeral in Azerbaijan's Terter as a result of the rocket attack on the cemetery. He gave evidence of the shooting of journalists and AZTV employees in the combat zone.

He also told the participants of the meeting that he is a native of Shusha and cannot go to his city for 28 years because of the occupation policy of Armenia.