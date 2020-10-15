By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has liberated from the Armenian occupation more villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khajavan district.

President Ilham Aliyev announced the news of liberation in his Twitter account on October 15.

“The glorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated from occupation Arish village of Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, Edisha, Dudukchu, Edilli, Chiraguz villages of Khojavand district. Long live Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev posted in his official Twitter account.

Azerbaijan has so far liberated a number of villages, strategic heights and Hadrut town in military operations that were triggered by Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27.

Armenian attacks have killed 47 Azerbaijani civilians, including three children, and injured dozens of others.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.