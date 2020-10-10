By Trend

Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development for peace and stability, Trend reports citing Pakistani MFA.

"We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured. Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan," the Ministry said in a statement.

---

