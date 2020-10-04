By Trend

The representatives of so-called ‘leadership’ of the illegal regime created in the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, stricken with panic from escalation of the hostilities, began evacuating their families from dangerous territories, Trend reports referring to military sources.

"To this end, in addition to ground equipment, helicopters are used, designed to evacuate the servicemen seriously wounded in the battles," the source said.

