By Trend

Armenia is the biggest obstacle to peace and stability, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed that the fact of the Armenian armed forces’ rocket attack of the second biggest Azerbaijani city - Ganja, and the strikes on civilians, is a vivid example of Armenia's non-recognition of international laws.

“Turkey calls on Armenia to comply with the Geneva Convention and not to strike at the civilians,” the ministry said. “As we stated earlier, there is only one obstacle to peace - this is Armenia. We fully support Azerbaijan.”

