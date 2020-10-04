By Trend

Azerbaijan always takes part in negotiations on settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend.

He noted that Armenia has disrupted the process of negotiations, therefore calls for their resumption should be addressed to this particular country so that it put an end to its occupation policy.

"The negotiation process, first of all, should be result-oriented, so that the presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is ended, that the Armenian troops are withdrawn from the Azerbaijani lands, the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions is ensured,” he said.

“Azerbaijan has clearly and univocally expressed its constructive position in the negotiation process. In the current conditions, the international community should put more pressure on Armenia so that it withdraw its troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. In an interview with the head of the Azerbaijani state, the international media were provided with detailed information about all this, "Hajiyev added.

---

