On the facts of crimes as a result of provocations of Armenians, the General Prosecutor's Office opened 12 criminal cases, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev said that criminal cases were opened on the facts of murders of civilians, provocations against civilians, and the investigation of these cases continues.

“A criminal case under Articles 100 and 120 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. has been initiated on the fact of the murder of five members of one family in Azerbaijan's Naftalan. In the Agdam region, criminal cases were initiated on the murder of a resident of the region, as well as another civilian - in the village of Garadaghly on September 29. As a result of the shelling of the building of the Terter District Court on September 28, one person was killed and one was wounded. Three more people were killed on the same day in Terter. This happened in a town for internally displaced persons in the village of Shikharkh. One woman was killed in Terter on 29 September," Aliyev said.

He noted that as a result of the shelling of the Armenian Armed Forces in the village of Horadiz, Fizuli region, one person was killed, and one person was also killed in the village of Jojug Marjanli of Jebrail region. The last incident took place on October 1, 2020 in Agdam.

"The population suffered colossal damage. Investigative bodies currently assessing the damage," Aliyev said.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

