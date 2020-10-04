By Trend

Armenia continues shelling Azerbaijani settlements with heavy artillery, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

"This once again shows that Armenia is far from any values ​​and civilized behavior," Hajiyev said.

"We also appealed to the international community and relevant structures regarding the fact that the protection of civilians and civilian objects is a requirement of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention in a state of war. But Armenia at every step demonstrates that it is far from such concepts. It attacks Azerbaijani cities, civilian objects and civilians," said the president’s assistant.

"However, Azerbaijan, demonstrating its adherence to high ethical and moral values, following the international humanitarian law, conducts operations, neutralizing only selected military facilities. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue an effective, efficient operation to enforce peace on all directions of the front line," Hajiyev emphasized.

"The main goal is to ensure the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. Recently, the Armenian side has been using the rocket technologies. We strongly condemn this, and Azerbaijan reserves the full right to adequately respond to military objectives," said Hajiyev.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.



Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.



Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

