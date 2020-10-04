Fierce battles continued along the entire front on Oct. 3,2020, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has reported.

Azerbaijani human settlements in various directions of the front were subjected to intensive artillery and rocket attacks of the enemy. As a result of the resolute actions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army, the positions of the Armenian armed forces, which were firing at the settlements, were suppressed in several directions, and a crushing blow was inflicted on the Armenian armed forces.

In the course of heavy fighting during Oct. 3, thanks to the bravery of Azerbaijani troops, the human settlements of Sugovushan and Talish of the Terter region, the Ashagi Abdurrahmanly village of the Fizuli region, and the Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashagi Maralyan, Sheybey, and Guyjag villages of the Jabrayil region were liberated from the occupation.

During the fighting in the Madagiz-Aghdere direction, 4 tanks of the 77th tank battalion of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed and 3 tanks were captured as trophies.

As a result of the artillery strikes of Azerbaijani troops on the 5th mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces, stationed in the Agdere direction, 4 vehicles of the regiment were destroyed, whereas among the servicemen, there are numerous casualties killed and wounded. The military personnel of several units of the 5th mountain rifle regiment fled leaving their combat positions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz