The Azerbaijani Army liberated seven more villages in Tartar, Jabrayil and Fuzulu regions, President Ilham Aliyev announced in his Twitter account on October 3.

“Today our army liberated from occupation Talish in Tartar region, Mehdili, Chakhirli, Ashagi Maralyan, Shaybay, Guycag villages in Jabrayil region and Ashagi Abdulrahmali village in Fuzulu region villages,” the president’s Tweet reads.

Today Aliyev also announced liberation of Madagiz village.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Army liberated seven other villages in Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

Azerbaijan launched counter-attack operations along the line of contact following Armenian attack on Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27. Armenian attacks have killed 19 Azerbaijani civilians, including two children, and injured dozens of others.