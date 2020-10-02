By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued an appeal in connection with the shelling of the Azerbaijani Shamkir and Barda districts by Armenia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, today Sabirkend village in Azerbaijani Shamkir district was subjected to rocket fire from Armenia’s territory while Aghdam village of Tovuz district was fired upon by artillery,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“The Armenian armed forces are also shelling Amirli settlement in Barda district and Guzanli settlement in Aghdam district from the occupied territories,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “By deliberately firing at the civilians and civilian facilities, the Armenian side grossly violates the norms of international humanitarian law, as well as the assumed obligations.”

“Continuing its aggressive policy, Armenia is trying to implement the tactics of a "new war to seize new territories" as the officials of this country say,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “The Azerbaijani army will adequately respond to the attacks of the Armenian side to protect the territorial integrity of the country within the international borders and to ensure the security of the civilians.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reiterates that Armenia bears full responsibility for the situation.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

