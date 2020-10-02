By Trend

The Azerbaijani army continues to strike at the armed forces of Armenia, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Anar Eyvazov, Trend reports.

“The Azerbaijani army liberates our lands from occupation, the army has a high fighting spirit. In the Agdara direction, Azerbaijani troops liberated the command heights around Madagiz and control this point,” said the spokesman.

“Having broken through the resistance of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Jabrayil-Fizuli direction, the Azerbaijani troops forced them to retreat, having managed to move forward. The operational situation is controlled by Azerbaijani troops in the direction of Murovdagh. From 00:00 to 07:00 (GMT+4), five units of armored and military equipment, three infrastructure facilities, and considerable personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces were destroyed. The liberation of strategic heights is a vivid example of the high fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani army,” Eyvazov added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

