Amid the helplessness of the Armenian armed forces, missile strikes are launched from Armenia’s territory at the Azerbaijani settlements, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 2.

“Armenia deliberately targets civilians, thereby violating the Geneva Conventions,” assistant to the president added. “At first, a rocket was fired at Dashkesan district from Armenia’s Vardenis district. The Azerbaijani side destroyed the target.”

"The Armenian armed forces fired at Jojug Marjanli village in the direction of Fizuli district by using Smerch Multiple Launch Rocket System on Oct. 1, about 20 houses were damaged,” Hajiyev added. “The Armenian armed forces fired a missile of the Tochka-U high-precision tactical missile system at Shamkir district from Armenia’s Goris city on Oct. 2. We warn you once again that in response to the fire opened from Armenia’s territory, Azerbaijan will take adequate measures against military targets in Armenia. Thus, the Armenian armed forces are trying to compensate their losses both in manpower and equipment.”

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

