By Trend

Azerbaijan has exposed the lies of Armenian, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports.

The Armenian side claims that Azerbaijan allegedly shot down two Su-25 attack aircraft of the Armenian Air Force with F-16 fighter, while the Azerbaijani side doesn’t have F-16 fighters, Hajiyev said.

"As it became known, two Su-25 attack aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force were taken into the air, where they collided. Even here the fake news of Armenian leadership was revealed," noted Hajiyev.

