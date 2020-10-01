On the night leading to October 1, Azerbaijani army units inflicted crushing artillery strikes on the positions of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The Armenian army's military columns moving in different directions of the frontline were destroyed by our military units, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported at 1 am.

Furthermore, during the overnight fighting in the Aghdara (Madagiz) direction of the front line, the battle flag and documents of the 193rd separate assault battalion, which arrived to support the 6th defeated mountain rifle regiment of the Armenian army were intercepted,

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres.

Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

