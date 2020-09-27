By Trend

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has issued a statement in relation to the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports with reference to the MFA.

"MFA of Ukraine is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We examine circumstances that led to escalation, call on the parties to return to the dialogue, and settle the conflict by peaceful means. Our thoughts are with the relatives of victims," the statement said.

On September 27, at about 06:00, the armed forces of Armenia, committing large-scale provocations, have subjected to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery mounts of various calibers of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire length of the front and Azerbaijani human settlements located in the frontline zone.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

