Israel-Azerbaijan International Association "AzIz" urges Armenia to stop the occupation policy and withdraw its armed forces from all occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports referring to AzIz.

"The Armenian Armed Forces’ provocations, which began at 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 27 on the border with Azerbaijan, led to the full-scale military operations,” the statement said. “As a result, the Azerbaijani army was able to liberate several villages that had been under Armenian occupation for about thirty years. Both sides have human losses. Some military equipment of both sides was also destroyed.”

“The constant violation of the ceasefire and shelling of border settlements by the Armenian Armed Forces on the border with Azerbaijan for many years disturbed the peace and led to the casualties both among the military and civilians,” the statement said.

“Having occupied 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territories in early 1990, Armenia not only did not intend to withdraw its armed forces from the occupied lands but also disrupted the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, held with the support of third countries and big international organizations, thus trying to maintain the status quo,” the statement said. “Moreover, for more than two decades Armenia has been ignoring four UN Security Council’s resolutions on the immediate and unconditional liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories.”

“Amid all these illegal actions, Armenia uses provocative rhetoric regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and continues to mislead the world public opinion regarding the origin of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement said.

”Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly called on the Armenian leadership to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully to establish peace in the region, as well as get rid of the long-term confrontation between neighboring countries and the two peoples that have lived side by side for centuries,” the statement said.

”However, the leadership of Armenia and the instigators of the Armenian diaspora hinder the peaceful solution of this issue and call for supporting Armenia’s occupation policy to the detriment of peace between the two countries and the welfare of the Armenian people,” the statement said.

“On behalf of all immigrants from Azerbaijan living in Israel AzIz calls on the Armenian leadership to cease hostilities and act as soon as possible towards a peaceful solution to the protracted conflict to avoid further losses within the observation of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity,” the statement said.

“We urge Armenia to stop the occupation policy and withdraw its armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories for the establishment of peace in the Caucasus!" the statement said.

