Units of the Azerbaijan Army are fighting for important heights located under the occupation of Armenian troops in the Terter-Aghdam, Fizuli-Jabrayil directions, and in the direction of Murovdag Mountain, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Rocket and artillery troops and aviation assets strike at enemy command posts, destroying a large number of maneuvering forces, military equipment, and military facilities.

Fierce battles are taking place along the entire length of the front.

