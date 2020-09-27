By Trend

It is impossible to understand Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement made at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on the inadmissibility of the use of force and coercion in the international arena and that Armenia is allegedly a supporter of peace in the UN, Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim told Trend.

"I do not think that Pashiyanian’s statement is sincere," Ayrim added.

"Firstly, Pashinyan should be brought to his senses," member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly added. "Is it not Armenia that has been holding Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years?! That is, Pashinyan is trying to behave as if Armenia is not an occupying country. Looking at Pashinyan's behavior and actions after he was appointed prime minister, it is clear that he is pursuing a policy that is far from peace and stability in the region."

"When the whole world was fighting against the coronavirus, Armenia held the so-called "presidential election" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, which the world community, including the OSCE Minsk Group and the EU, did not recognize," Ayrim said.

"Moreover, Armenia held the so-called "inauguration" in Shusha city," member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said. "And after that, how can one believe in Pashinyan's appeals for peace, which he voiced at the UN?! How can one explain the killing of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians during the attempted attack by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district in July this year?! And he dares to speak about the inadmissibility of the use of force and violence in the UN?!"

Ayrim stressed that of course, the Azerbaijani armed forces gave a worthy rebuff to these provocations.

"In all his speeches, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev states that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved in accordance with the well-known UN Security Council’s resolutions," member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said. "That is, first Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Unfortunately, the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is a mediator in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, was unsuccessful."

Ayrim stressed that Armenia is playing a dangerous game and it is illegally resettling the Armenians from Syria, Iraq and Lebanon to the occupied Azerbaijani territories to change the demographic situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"According to the latest information, members of a terrorist organization and mercenaries, including members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), are being resettled to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts and Armenia is preparing these murderers for war with Azerbaijan," member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly said.

"The abovementioned aspects testify to Pashinyan's insincerity, and it is obvious that he, together with his patrons, is preparing for a war with Azerbaijan."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz