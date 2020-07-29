By Trend

A meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijan Youth Organization of Russia was held at the House of the Confederation of Azerbaijani Communities of Russia, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora.

The students of the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov, Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov and other universities participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Russia, Academician Fazil Gurbanov noted that the latest developments in Russia between Azerbaijanis and Armenians worry the public, and the provocative actions committed by Armenian separatists impede the preservation of interethnic stability in Russian society.

“As representatives of the multimillion Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, which we consider to be our second homeland, we must do our best to maintain peace and stability. Ensuring the supremacy of Russian laws, and their mandatory execution, is the duty of everyone who lives in Russia,” said Gurbanov.

Following several days of intense armed clashes, after Armenia made a gross ceasefire violation and launched attacks in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, Azerbaijanis living abroad started staging peaceful protests, calling to put an end to Armenia's aggressive occupation policy.

The rallies were met with harsh response from the Armenian diaspora members.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

