By Trend

The fighting is currently undergoing at the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of Main Department for Personnel Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Veliyev said that Armenian reserves, manpower and equipment, as well as command posts are being destroyed.

"I assure you that the blood of martyrs, the wounded will not remain unrevenged!" Kerim Veliyev said.

Veliyev added that on the night of July 13-14, fierce fighting continued on the site of the Tovuz district. In his words, within two days, Armenia suffered tremendous damage, lost manpower of up to 100 people, numerous military equipment and facilities of utter importance.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

The tensions in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border continued July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died in holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdamirov also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, automotive equipment and manpower of the Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz