By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh is clear and unchangeable, Azerbaijan's FM Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said on May 4.

Commenting on the statement voiced by Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at a meeting of the parliamentary commission regarding a phased solution to the conflict, she noted:

“The conflict must be settled in accordance with the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Meanwhile, Armenia must withdraw its armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the return of Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands must be ensured.”

“There is no need for further comment on this issue,” the spokewswoman added.

