By Trend

The visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to the region is scheduled for the first quarter of the year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 17.

“The exact date of the visit will be determined later,” the minister said. “The ways of resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the visit.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

