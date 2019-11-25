By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The right of internally displaced persons and refugees to return to their native lands is an integral and mandatory part of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova has said.

She made the remarks at a briefing on November 21, commenting on the participation of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons in the negotiation process and their return to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Statements by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries repeatedly indicated that the plan for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should provide for the right of all, I want to emphasize - all refugees and displaced persons to return to their previous places of residence,” Zakharova stated.

Zakharova stressed that Russia does not consider Nagorno-Karabakh as one of the parties to the peace talks and only Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership should determine and agree on the composition of the participants.

“As for the negotiation format, this is, of course, a question to the parties which should determine and agree on the composition of the participants. Now the negotiation process, as you know, is at the level of Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership and if the corresponding agreements are reached between the two capitals, the two countries, we will support these agreements. I want to say once again: it is about the agreements to be reached between the two countries,” Zakharova emphasized.

On the same day, Chairperson of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko met with Armenian Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan in St. Petersburg as part of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly events.

Matviyenko said that parties to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must show restraint in order to find an effective solution to the problem.

Matviyenko further expressed concern about the belligerent rhetoric around the conflict.

“The situation is calm in the region, but we are concerned about the rhetoric that doesn’t contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere in search for a solution to the Karabakh problem. It seems to me that it is necessary to be more restrained in order to find a compromise and move forward because both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan, people want peace and normal life for development. We will do everything to effectively fulfill the role of a mediator,” she concluded.

Russia, along with the U.S and France, is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group that mediates the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Russia has significant potential to provide a substantial impact on the course of events in the Caucasus, in particular, on the settlement of Karabakh conflict.

Negotiations recognized as the main means of resolving the Karabakh conflict. This agreement continues to this day, largely due to the OSCE Minsk Group’s mediation mission and the political will of the conflicting sides.

