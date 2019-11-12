By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan has prevented yet another provocation by the Armenian diaspora in Europe.

Thus, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has prevented the issuance of a euro souvenir banknote dedicated to the self-proclaimed regime created by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ministry has expressed a written protest to the executive director of the German EuroSchein-Souvenir GmbH company that had planned to issue the banknote, according to the information published in the company’s website and circulated in the media.

The ministry urged EuroSchein-Souvenir GmbH to refrain from the steps promoting the illegal regime in the occupied region.

"The opposite side was thoroughly informed about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the self-proclaimed regime created by invader Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan, as well as illegal activity in these territories," a source within the Foreign Ministry has said.

The German side immediately responded to the appeal from Azerbaijan.

"The company in the reply letter apologized for its mistake and disturbance, and stated that the design of the corresponding souvenir banknote was prepared by another licensed company," the ministry representative said.

"We would like to stress that the above-mentioned information has already been removed from the website of the German company," the Foreign Ministry has stated.

It should be noted that Berlin supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven adjacent districts came under control of Armenian forces during the war in early 1990s. The occupation displaced around one million Azerbaijanis that were expelled from their homes.

OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by representatives from Russia, U.S. and France has been brokering the peace negotiations since 1994 and so far the negotiation process has not yielded any results.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz