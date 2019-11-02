By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Members of Non-Aligned Movement, which accounts for two-thirds of the world community, have recognized the essence of Armenia’s aggressive policy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement published in its website on October 29.

“In addition to the position of the well-known four resolutions of the UN Security Council of 1993 on immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and decisions and resolutions of other international organizations adopted in this regard, this time the NAM members, which accounts for two-thirds of the world community, recognized the essence of Armenia’s aggressive policy,” the statement reads.

The Final Document of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku on October 25-26, as well as all 159 delegations participating at this high-level event, unanimously confirmed their position on the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict based on the norms and principles of international law and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Thus the document reiterating the already existing position of NAM on the settlement of the conflict about “the settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan”, made a step further and the provision on “the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force and that no State shall recognize as lawful the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, nor render aid or assistance in maintaining that situation, including through economic activities in these territories” was agreed upon unanimously.

The ministry said that as in the case of other international organizations the NAM's position is also based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of the OSCE, and the founding Bandung Principles of the Movement. Thus, in all cases, the illegal use of force, violation of internationally recognized borders and territorial integrity of the countries is strongly condemned.

“Armenia, by brutally violating the norms and principles of international law and founding principles of NAM, using illegal force against Azerbaijan and violating the territorial integrity of the country and keeping the one-fifth of Azerbaijan’s territories under military occupation, conducting bloody ethnic cleansing against the local Azerbaijanis living in these territories, including the Khojaly genocide, killing the civilians of Khojaly, as well as undermining the negotiations process by its destructive and annexationist policy, has no right to speak about the international law, or commitment to peace process.

“Today there is the only truth recognized by the international community, which also demands its realization; this truth is about the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the demand to end this occupation and settle the conflict in the framework of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. The only country that does not want to see this truth is the aggressor state Armenia,” the ministry’s statement reads.

“In order to act as a ‘security guarantor’, as Armenia claims, threatening peace and security in the region with its aggressive policy, it is first of all necessary that Armenia puts an end to its territorial claims and understands the current security environment. Only the Government of Azerbaijan and the Constitution of the country ensures and will continue to be the security guarantor of the whole population of the country, including its currently occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the document concludes.

Participants of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member countries voiced support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in the second and final day of the summit held in Baku on October 25-26.

