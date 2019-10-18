Abdul Karimkhanov

The head of Chairman of the Public Association of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tural Ganjaliyev, has said that President Ilham Aliyev’s recent speech about Karabakh, has made the community members very happy.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decisive statement made at the Valdai Discussion Club made us - Azerbaijanis who were internally displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh region and who were subjected to ethnic cleansing, very happy,” Gajnaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks in Baku at the conference titled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" on October 14.

He was referring to Ilham Aliyev’s speech made in Sochi on October 3 where the president said "Karabagh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark”, thereby reiterating Azerbaijan’s strong stance. Aliyev’s speech was apparently in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s controversial statement made in August, in which he had called for Nagorno-Karabakh’s annexation to Armenia.

Ganjaliyev further emphasized that Azerbaijan’s flag will fly in Shusha, Khankendi soon, adding that Azerbaijanis must work towards exposing Armenian lies on social networks and "on all platforms where an information war is being waged".

Ganjaliyev also praised Aliyev’s speech during the Council of CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat on October 11 where the president slammed Yerevan’s open glorification of Armenian Nazi-activist of WW2 era, Garegin Nzhdeh.

"Criminal elements must learn a lesson from these decisive statements and withdraw their troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories soon. The only way out for the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is to accept Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and agree to live under the Azerbaijani flag," Ganjaliyev stated.

It should be noted that while determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, it is impossible to take as a basis the position of only the Armenian side. The Azerbaijani community, which as a result of ethnic cleansing was forced to leave their homes, has the legal right to participate in determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh. Without the recognition of this right, a comprehensive and fair settlement of the conflict cannot be achieved.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

