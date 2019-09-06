By Trend

Situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan has been included in the agenda of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports citing UN website.

UNGA 74 will be convened at United Nations Headquarters, New York, on 17 September 2019.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

