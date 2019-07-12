By Trend

The final declaration of OSCE PA, adopted during the 28th annual session in Luxembourg, secured the interests of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP, Vice Speaker Bahar Muradova said July 12 at an extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

She said that the clause contained in Article 22 of the declaration that was under discussion caused heated debates and misinterpretations in Armenia.

“For the first time, the article provides that conflicts on the territory of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova should be viewed through the same prism,” she noted. “It was our most effective achievement, so that all these issues were reflected in one article and considered through a single prism.”

The vice speaker stressed that OSCE PA recommends intensifying discussions and negotiations aimed at resolving conflicts in Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, as part of the agreed format, without prior conditions of the parties, based on the principles of the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

