By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The immediate cessation of hostilities, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all occupying Armenian forces from the territory of Azerbaijan is the very point spelled out in UN resolutions adopted in 1993.

Since 1992, negotiations have been underway for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, they still remain on paper due to the unconstructiveness of Armenia.

The UN resolutions allowed ceasing the bloody situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and translate it into the form of political dialogue. However, these resolutions are still not able to contribute to the final solution of the long-standing conflict.

If Armenia wants to enjoy benefits in the region, then it is necessary to abandon the policy of hostility and occupation, former Turkish Foreign Minister Hikmet Cetin said at an international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani diplomacy.

He noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved on the basis of UN resolutions.

Cetin recalled that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. However, these resolutions were not implemented, he stressed. Cetin mentioned that Armenia still continues the aggression and occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with international law, on the basis of these four resolutions," Cetin concluded.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh region began in February 1988 upon Armenia's territorial claims to neighboring Azerbaijan. Armenia occupied 20 percent of neighboring Azerbaijan’s territory during the subsequent military conflict

While the OSCE Minsk Group acted as the only mediator in resolution of the conflict, the occupation of the territory of the sovereign state with its internationally recognized boundaries has been left out of due attention of the international community for years.

Negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are still underway within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. Until now, Armenia ignores four UN Security Council resolutions on immediate withdrawal from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan, thus keeping the tension high in the region.