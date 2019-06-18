By Trend

Armenia’s absurd position does not allow achieving peace, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks at the 16th International Baku Conference of Ombudsmen entitled "Role of ombudsmen in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Just Peace", Trend reports on June 18.

“This destructive position continues to be a threat to sustainable peace and coexistence,” she added. “Sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace.”

“Azerbaijan always takes the initiative to create new institutions and organize meetings of the international community,” she said. “These events are held in the South Caucasus region because there are unresolved conflicts in the region. The unresolved conflicts and non-constructive position of one of conflicting parties hinder the achievement of peace. "

Muradova added that the solutions to the problems should be achieved by fully using the capabilities of existing institutions and creating new ones.

"Ombudsmen are gathering in Azerbaijan for the 16th time to discuss important topics,” she said. “This event stipulates the consideration of problems, the determination of the role of the ombudsman’s institution in solving them and sharing positive experience. Azerbaijan promotes this in every way."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

