Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the murder of the Azerbaijani army soldier, Trend reports.

The statement was made following a visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visit to Azerbaijan, when a sniper shot made by the enemy on the morning of May 30 in the direction of the Aghdam district, killed a soldier of the Azerbaijani army, Agil Omarov.

“Today the armed forces of Armenia brutally violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Agdam district in the line of contact of the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan and a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army was killed by a sniper,” reads the statement. “We would like to emphasize that this bloody act committed by the Armenian armed forces during the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' visit to the region is yet another provocation and serves the purpose of disrupting the negotiations on the settlement of the [Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict.”

“This murderous act clearly demonstrates that the statements of the leadership of the aggressor state Armenia on creating peaceful atmosphere for the conflict’s settlement aren’t backed by any practical steps, on the contrary, they reveal the real intention of Armenia to damage the peace talks by provocative actions,” the statement said. “This approach is absolutely unacceptable and it undermines the negotiations process.”

The full responsibility for all possible negative consequences of this bloody murder lies on Armenia, according to the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

