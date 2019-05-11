By Trend

The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to the occupied Azerbaijani territories is violation of international law, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports May 10.

He said that this trip is a destructive step from the point of view of the negotiation process.

“This is contrary to the efforts made to conduct a constructive negotiation process and aimed at resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he noted. “Azerbaijan condemns such trips.”

Khalafov stressed that the occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia is beyond doubt.

“But, unfortunately, the standards in international relations don’t allow calling each side by its name,” he said. “Having occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia violated international norms. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs make certain efforts to bring the conflict parties together so that the negotiation process continue. Therefore, Pashinyan’s trip against this background is an unwise step.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

