By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger upon his own request about the results of the meeting among the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers held in Moscow on April 15 with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova made the remarks at the briefing, Trend reports.

"Following the Moscow meeting it was stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia are interested in the prospects of establishing cooperation in the humanitarian field,” Zakharova said. “The matter rests in the steps to further stabilize the situation in the conflict zone, in particular, it is about the agricultural work, providing opportunity for relatives of those held in custody on the territory of the sides [Azerbaijan and Armenia] to meet them. The readiness to begin practical work on establishing contacts between people, including reciprocal visits of mass media representatives, is also among these steps.”

“In turn, Greminger confirmed the OSCE’s intention to continue to support the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement," she said.

On April 24, Lavrov met with Greminger, who was in Moscow to participate in the 8th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The sides exchanged views on the OSCE’s role in rendering assistance to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz