By Trend

During the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs during their visit to Azerbaijan, the Armenian side resorted to another provocation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Feb. 21.

On Feb. 21 in the afternoon, the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Agdam district of the front.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and neutralized by the Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

---

