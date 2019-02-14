By Trend

By another statement, the “representative” of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, despite the constructive position shown by Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, harms the mediation efforts and the negotiation process, Tural Ganjaliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports on Feb. 13.

Commenting on the statement of Masis Mailyan, who calls himself the “Minister of Foreign Affairs” of the illegal separatist regime established in Nagorno-Karabakh, the head of the community stressed that as long as the illegal regime, established in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan, prevents the return of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh to their ancestral lands, there can be no question of any kind of peace.

"Masis Mailyan should be reminded that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is a place where representatives of different ethnic groups have always lived together in peace and good neighborliness," Ganjaliyev said. "The coexistence of the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan before the Armenian aggression is a good example of this. But, for some reason, the peaceful coexistence of the two communities did not please those like Masis Mailyan."

"The military aggression against Azerbaijan, the policy of ethnic hostility promoted by Armenian nationalists, led to the killings, the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their lands," he said. "Nobody has forgotten the words of the former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan about the Khojaly genocide, which were published in a book of the British journalist Thomas de Waal: 'Before the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijanis thought that we would not raise a hand on the civilian population. We were able to break this stereotype.' For just this fact, it is easy to determine where the feelings of ethnic hostility come from."

"The time has come for the illegal regime to leave the non-constructive position and stop showing ethnic hostility," Ganjaliyev said.

"Instead of blaming the opposite side, it would be good for Masis Mailyan and his entourage to think about the lost opportunities and refrain from making statements and comments that are harmful to the settlement of the conflict," he said.

As for the trust between the parties to the conflict, Ganjaliyev stressed that in numerous appeals to the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani community repeatedly called it for holding constructive dialogues and establishing contacts.

“Dialogue between the communities can make a positive contribution to the preparation of peoples for peace,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz