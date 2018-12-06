By Trend

Very useful discussions were held on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He was commenting on the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on 5 December, Trend reports.

“It was around three hours very important and useful discussions for better understanding of each other’s position. There was an agreement to continue talks in this format in the upcoming future, most probably next month,” said the minister.

00:00 (GMT +4) Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are holding a meeting with the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in Milano on December 5, 2018, Trend reports citing a message from Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also attending the meeting, according to the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

