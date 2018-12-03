By Trend

The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring on the line of contact (LOC) between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops Dec. 4 in the Fuzuli district, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a message on Dec. 3.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Michael Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

