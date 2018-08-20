By Trend

Russia is ready to continue to provide its assistance in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference Aug. 20.

"Our goal is to provide all possible assistance to the parties to the conflict so that they can agree among themselves. The solution which is acceptable for the parties to the conflict, will be acceptable for us as well," Bocharnikov said.

Story still developing



